Delays in Council taking estates in charge

Tipperary County Council say it is unlikely one local estate will have lights before Winter.

At a recent meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir MD there was a breakdown given with regards taking in charge of estates in the District.

An Seanline and Railway Close in Fethard cannot progress due to a live planning application, while it’s been confirmed that Castle Park in Carrick does not qualify for taking in charge.

Oakwood in Ballingarry was raised by Cllr. Imelda Goldsboro, where she stated residents there had been without lights for some time.

She was told that Uisce Éireann were engaging with regards this estate and it could be a number of weeks before they have feedback, however, they said lights should be operational by winter.