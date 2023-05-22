Further consultations taking place on the draft Roscrea Town Centre First Masterplan

People are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Roscrea Town Centre First Masterplan.

The plan charts out how the town centre can be transformed into a dynamic meeting place with a strong economic role.

Following a very successful public consultation process in March the local community in Roscrea will now have another chance to input into the Masterplan.

Town Regeneration Officer with Tipperary County Council Aine McCarthy says while the plan is ambitious and aspirational it is also achievable.

She outlined to Tipp FM what people in Roscrea can expect from the Town Centre First project.

“On the ground – Main Street and Castle Street – that’s where they’ll see a lot of difference we hope. The plan has looked at the space in the town and using it more effectively in terms of enhancing the public realm so it will be more attractive. We do this through urban greening, wider footpaths, reorganising parking.

“The other thing we’d like to address is I suppose the great historical characteristics of Roscrea and the number of unique laneways. We can look at how we can enhance and open these up from Gantly Road to Main Street down to the Plaza.”

Tourism was one of the key areas highlighted during initial consultations with local people.

Town Regeneration Officer with Tipperary County Council Aine McCarthy is encouraging people to engage with the team again this Wednesday.

“We have a draft plan prepared – we want the public to now to come and meet us again on the 24th in the Black Mill. There’s two opportunities – there’s a session at 2 o’clock and a session at 6.30.

So we’d like new people as well the people who already came to the sessions in March to come along. There’ll be a presentation on the plan – everyone can have an input. Then what will happen, we’ll go away and take that feedback on board and come up with a final plan for publication by the end of June.

www.tipperarycoco.ie/roscreatowncentrefirstplan