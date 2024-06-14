Call for ‘intimidation’ and ‘abuse’ at Clonmel protest to be addressed

A community activist in Clonmel says it’s time for the ‘silent majority’ to stand up and be counted.

Noel Buckley says the intimidation and abuse directed at workers on the site earmarked for modular homes to house Ukrainian families on the Heywood Road and Gardaí on duty there is not acceptable.

Protesters have mounted a very vocal campaign outside the HSE owned property.

On Tipp Today earlier Noel Buckley said they do not represent the majority of people in Clonmel.

“I happened to be talking to a worker that is involved at that site there and to hear his description of the level of intimidation of the workers and how they’re videoed going in and out – if they go to the shop how its hinted we know where you’re living etc. etc. The same with the Gardaí what they’ve had to put up with in terms of abuse.

“I have no problem – and I don’t think most people have any problem – with somebody protesting and making a point. It’s the intimidation I would question.”