Cahir youth group organise fund raiser

The inaugural ‘Dawn Walk’ is taking place in South Tipp this weekend.

It has been organised by the newly established youth club in Cahir, Teen Cave, and a number of other local organisations, in order to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The walk will begin at the car park in Cahir, with registration open from 4.30am, and participants will walk as a group up Castle Street, onto the Cashel Road, and eventually end up on the Swiss walk before meeting back at the starting point for some breakfast.

Paige O’Connell is just one of the Teen Cave members helping to organise it and she told Tipp FM that she has personal reasons for wanting to get involved.

“I personally decided to take it on because I have had my own issue including mental health, my own aspects to it, I have experience with it I know what it was like to be a kid to be scared to say it to their parents to say it to anyone, to be nervous to say it at all even to yourself more than a person. Even nowadays 13 year olds , one in three of them are suffering with mental health – as in anxiety, stress, it could be pretty much anything that is impacting your mental health.”

James Egan another of the members of Teen Cave and he explained why this was something they wanted to do as a group.

“Just mostly because quite a few people from Teen Cave have had experience with past issues to do with their mental health. And it is just nice to see them progressing, getting better and feeling better about themselves so just to raise awareness towards it.”