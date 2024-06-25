Cabinet gives approval in principle to Shannon Pipeline

The controversial Shannon Pipeline project has the potential to become another National Children’s Hospital debacle.

That’s the view of Nenagh Councillor Seamie Morris after the Cabinet today gave approval in principle to plans to pipe millions of litres of water each day from Parteen Basin in North Tipp to Dublin.

The capitol is losing in the region of 300 million litres of treated water a day through its aging network of pipes.

The proposals to replenish this with 330 million litres a day from the Parteen Basin in North Tipp has drawn considerable opposition locally.

The original estimate of €700,000 has jumped to €1.7 billion since the project was first mooted in 2007.

Uisce Éireann says Dublin has a major shortage of water – however Councillor Morris says the actual issue is leakage from the network in the capital.