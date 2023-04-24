Appeal for information on Cahir vandalism

Almost €300 worth of damage was caused following vandalism in Cahir over the weekend.

On Saturday evening around 8.45pm a tree was broken as well as some other issues coming to a cost of €295.

The issue has been reported to local Gardaí and while the tree has been replaced Tidy Town’s member Andy Moloney has appealed for people using the walks to be vigilant.

He said a lot of funding and time has gone into the area with another 50 saplings of oak, alder and birch planted on Sunday and he wants the culprits to cover the cost of the latest damage.