Another protest over plans to house refugees and IPAs in Clonmel

A local campaign group has issued a rallying call ahead of a gathering in Clonmel this afternoon.

The Clonmel Concerned Parents group have been mounting a campaign of opposition to plans to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine in modular units on the Heywood Road.

They have concerns that the Department of Integration could also decide to bring International Protection Applicants to the HSE owned site.

Spokesperson Shane Smith says services in Clonmel are already stretched.

“We’re having a peaceful march at 3 o’clock at the Main Guard and all are welcome. All races and religions are welcome because its everyone’s problem that the services need to be fixed and elected representatives need to be standing up for their electorate you know.”