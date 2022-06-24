Community visual artwork exhibit on the Thurles Sugar Factory open

A community visual artwork exhibit on the Thurles Sugar Factory has opened.

It is based on the business which was and is central to much of the development of the area and features an archive of audio tapes and images related to the factory.

The recordings have been made by Archivist and Artist Eddie Kenehan and demonstrate the importance of the Factory to the town and region and the significant effect its closure, in the late 1980’s, had on the community.

The assemblage of images reflect the input the Factory had in the social, cultural and economic life of the Town.

Eddie told Tipp FM that everything he collects will be saved for future generations :

” Something that will be lost in the next few years I will collect it”

“If people want to hear the stories I am going to archive very story I have in the Thurles library.”

Anyone who may have images of their time at the Sugar Factory in Thurles is encouraged to bring them along to an exhibition in the coming days.