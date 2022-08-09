Community united in grief at funeral of Dillon Quirke

St John the Baptist Church in Clonoulty was overflowing this lunchtime as hundreds turned out to bid farewell to Dillon Quirke.

The local community and the GAA family have been coming to terms with the tragic death of the 24 year old hurling star after he took ill during a game with his club Clonoulty Rossmore in Semple Stadium on Friday night.

The church was full since early this morning.

A number of well known members of the GAA community were there to support the Quirke family and show their solidarity with a community deep in grief.

President of the GAA Larry McCarthy along with representatives from Munster GAA and the Kilruane MacDonaghs players who were he was playing against on Friday were in attendance.

The President and Taoiseach were represented while MEP Sean Kelly was also there to pay his respects, along with former Irish soccer player Niall Quinn

A guard of honour was held as the coffin was walked from his club to the church with the Tipp Senior Hurling team outside the pitch and the juvenile club players lining the path.

As the ceremony began “In the Arms of an Angel” was sung with Parish Priest Tom Hearne asking people to let the family have this time to grieve.

The first port of call was an offertory procession of gifts representing his life

A Hurley, his trademark red helmet, and his lucky pants all presented to symbolise the life of Dillon Quirke.

Father Tom Hearne told the hundreds in the congregation that there are many questions but no answers as to why someone so young was taken so soon.

The prayers of the faithful offered thanks to all those who helped Dillon on Friday night, with reminders that people should “laugh, cry and listen” in the coming weeks.

During the mass Dillon’s sister Shannon recited a poem written by his good friend Seanie Alley.

“Six foot two

Eyes of blue

A smile for me

And one for you too

You hailed from Clonoulty

You oozed green and gold

All the fans in the stand

Watched your talent unfold

The Dan Breen final

You scored two from the line

The news got around

Young Quirke is sublime

Tipp managers got talking

A star has been found

Get him into the Stadium

No time to mess around

You excelled at Minor

And Under 21

But you’ve made it to Senior

There’s more to be won

You took on the Deise

Ye ran riot in the League

You scored from all angles

We cheered with intrigue

Number 5 was your spot

You stood tall at wing-back

King of the skies

Deadly in attack

The field was your stage Dillon

And you’re the main actor

We all love being around you

Sharing the laughs and the banter

We’ll never forget the days we spent on the boat

With your cheeky Quirke grin

So innocently we’d float

So much left unsaid

So many seas to explore

But now you’ll grace heaven

A young age of 24

No time for more hurling

No time for goodbye

You’ve gone to Our Lord

And only He knows why

With a smile on your face

And pride in your chest

To the throne of heaven you’ll go

Wearing the Tipp crest

Forever in our hearts

Your fame and your glory

Dillon Quirke is the name

Remember the story.”