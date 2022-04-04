Community in shock following woman’s death on the Galtees

The Mitchelstown community are still reeling from the death of a woman on Galtee Mór on Saturday.

Cora O’Grady fell ill while taking part in a walk to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association with her children and a group of walkers.

An extensive recovery operation including Gardaí from Cahir and the air ambulance was undertaken to remove her body from the mountain.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford and an inquest will take place at South Tipperary Coroner’s Court in due course.

Mitchelstown Councillor Deirdre O’Brien told Tipp FM there is so much shock and sadness from the loss of the 51-year-old mother of two.

“The news is heartbreaking, when you’ve a Mom that just goes out for a family day with her children and her friends and they set off out all in a good cause and it turns into a nightmare, a tragedy.

“The loss of this mother is just so sad, the whole community is just shocked by it, and for her young children and the friends of the children, it’s very difficult for everyone to take it all in.

“It has just been a terrible tragedy for the area.”

Organisers of the walk put the following message up on Facebook;

“We the organisers of The Galty Mór climb for motor neuron disease would like to offer our deepest sympathy to the family of Cora O’Grady. Rest in peace Cora.

“The sad news reached us yesterday evening and on behalf of all involved in the climb we would like to let Cora’s family and friends know that we are all thinking of them in these real sad times.

“To think someone out to do a climb for a charity event passed away so suddenly is heartbreaking.

“Sending all our love and support to Cora’s 2 children and extended family. RIP.”