Community in mourning as Clonmel student loses her battle for life

Warm tributes are being paid to a young local girl who has passed away three months after a freak accident.

Aisling Kennedy from Ballymacarbry was a student at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

The 13 year old was returning home from school on April 7th last when the tragic accident happened. After getting off the bus just a short distance from her home she was struck by the wing mirror of a passing van and suffered serious injuries.

Aisling was initially taken to Waterford University Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street in Dublin where she was placed in an induced coma.

Sadly Aisling lost her fight for life this week which has devastated her family, friends and the local community.

Aisling was a 1st year student at the Presentation Secondary school in Clonmel. Her teachers and fellow pupils have paid tribute to Aisling describing her as a very popular and vibrant member of their First Year group.

They have expressed their condolences to her family and friends.

Aisling was a juvenile member of the Ballymacarbry Ladies Football Club who have also expressed their sorrow at her death saying the club community is deeply saddened by the news.