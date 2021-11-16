A community group in Roscrea is bridging the gap in addiction services

A community volunteer in Roscrea insists that there are success stories out there when it comes to overcoming drug addiction.

Derek Russell helped to establish ‘Roscrea Stands Up’ in 2014, which helps people to access services for drug and mental health issues.

Multiple addiction experts have spoken out recently about their increasing concerns with drug use in rural and urban areas, particularly the growth in popularity of cocaine.

Derek told Tipp Today that ‘Roscrea Stands Up’ is helping many people who want to change their lives:

“The facilities aren’t there for people to get the proper treatment, or they could be waiting seven or eight months for it.

“There has to be somebody there to fill that void while they’re waiting and that’s where we step in.

“Since November of last year now, we’ve had great success with 11 young people in Roscrea and the surrounding areas.

“And I know people are probably shouting at the radio saying there’s another 40 out there, but it’s very hard to serve everybody.”