Community generosity praised ahead of major charity fundraiser in memory of Deirdre Darcy Hogan

North Tipperary Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society will benefit from a major fundraiser being held this weekend in memory of Deirdre Darcy Hogan who lost her battle with cancer late last year.

Deirdre was a Garda Juvenile Liaison Officer based in Nenagh and involved in a number of local groups and organisations.

Her family and friends have organised a number of events to remember her ahead of her anniversary.

The latest of these is a monster auction which will be in Aglish Hall tomorrow afternoon.

Deirdre’s husband Noel says people have been amazingly generous in donating so many items to go under the hammer.

Among the items going under the hammer are exclusive hotel breaks, restaurants vouchers, the use of an apartment in Spain for a week, original art items by local artists, beauty hampers, as well as many farm supplies, fuel and fodder.

The sporting enthusiast is also well catered for with tickets for the Six Nations Rugby as well as the All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals, a signed limerick hurling jersey, Dublin football jersey, Ireland women’s soccer jersey while rugby legend Paul O’Connell has autographed his original scrum cap.