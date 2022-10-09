Commemoration to honour Sean Treacy to take place today

The annual Sean Treacy memorial is to take place in Tipp this weekend.

The 102nd annual Sean Treacy Commemoration takes place in Kilfeacle Graveyard on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The event is organised by the Tipperary Republican Commemoration Committee and they feel it is important to remember those who died during the Civil War and the War of Independence.

Dean McGrath, local Sinn Fein Activist says there will be plenty of activity on the day and that all are welcome to attend.

“Daniel Jack is going to be the speaker, he’s a historian who’s written books on two of Tipperary’s big four, that being Seamus Robinson and also Sean Treacy.

So basically we’re going to have a full commemoration, a piper, an address – it’ll be chaired by Cllr Tony Black from Tipp Town, as I said the main oration will be given by Daniel Jack and we’re inviting as many people as possible, if you have an interest in the history, if you want to come along and ask us questions about Sean Treacy, about his life or what he gave up his life for, please come along, we’d be absolutely delighted to have you.”