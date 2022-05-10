“Come Out and Play” art installation unveiled in Clonmel

An art installation has been unveiled today on the wall of the old Library and Museum in Clonmel.

Joe Cassin an artist originally from Roscommon has been working with the South Tipperary Arts Centre to create the art work called ‘Come Out and Play” that scales the entire building.

This project is funded by Faoin Spéir – an Arts Council funded programme developed in response to Covid and led locally by Tipperary County Council.

The piece is done on paper in order to protect the historic building and is aimed at young people.

Joe told Tipp FM what he hopes the art portrays.

“You’re told how to live or you’re told what to buy or you’re told how to operate, but this is something that’s completely different this is allowing you to bring your imagination to it.”

“This one is nice because it’s about play and there’s a lot more fun in it and a lot more joy.”