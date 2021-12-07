Clonmel and Nenagh vaccination centres operating as normal today

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Park Hotel in Clonmel is open today, as is the one in Tyone in Nenagh.

The testing centre at the Moyle Rovers grounds on the Fethard road in Clonmel is also operating as normal despite Storm Barra.

If you have an appointment for these facilities, it will be taking place.

Meanwhile, management at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are asking people not to visit patients at the facility today if possible.

This is due to the impact of Storm Barra and the fact that there is scaffolding in place at the front of the building.

In North Tipp, the Nenagh test centre is not running today due to Storm Barra, but the vaccination centre is operating as normal and any appointments people have there will go ahead.