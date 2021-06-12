Clonmel vaccination centre hits 20,000 mark

The Covid vaccination centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel has hit the 20,000 mark.

Vaccinations began there on January 8th and is working at the moment to vaccinate those aged 40 and above.

To date, the groups vaccinated against COVID-19 at the centre includes: frontline healthcare workers, people aged 70 and older, people who are at very high risk and pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks.

Centres are staffed and resourced, and as vaccine is made available, it will be offered to members of the public who have registered either on line or by phone.

Maria Barry, Manager of Tipperary University Hospital said: “Tipperary University Hospital is delighted to have 20,000 vaccinations administered since 8th of January 2021. This is a key milestone for the vaccination programme in Tipperary and I would like to thank all staff who are dedicated to the continued roll-out of the Covid 19 vaccination programme.”