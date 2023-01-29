Clonmel student has received a STEM scholarship from Johnson & Johnson

A Clonmel student at UCC has received a STEM scholarship from Johnson & Johnson.

Saoirse Kinsella, who is studying Chemistry with Forensic Science, is one of 16 UCC students who received a scholarship at a ceremony at the Janssen Sciences site in Ringaskiddy.

She will receive a student award, industry mentoring, and leadership training.

Saoirse will also have opportunity to attend career workshops, visit Johnson & Johnson headquarters, and take part in Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math events.

The Johnson & Johnson WISTEM program recognises STEM talent in women and aims to encourage females to pursue STEM careers.