Clonmel student awarded prestigious scholarship

A former student of Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel who excelled in STEM subjects has been awarded the lucrative Naughton scholarship.

Enya Mühlwald is currently in her first year of Mathematical, Physical and Geological Sciences at UCD.

Last year, she got 625 points – seven H1’s in Loreto in her Leaving Cert.

Speaking to Tipp FM about the scholarship, Acting Principal, Sarah Rice said that they’re very proud of Enya and explained how this scholarship works.

“The Naughton Scholarship is a highly prestigious award, which is intended to recognise, encourage and reward students who wish to study STEM subjects at university.

“Loreto Clonmel is very proud that last year’s sixth year student Enya Mühlwald has been awarded a Naughton Foundation Scholarship of €5,000 per annum for the duration of her undergraduate degree – this amounts to €20,000 across her four years in university.

“Enya was the only Tipperary student to be awarded this scholarhip.”

As part of the scholarship, the school also receive €1,000 for their science facilities.

Enya also received the Boston Scientific STEM Student of the Year award.