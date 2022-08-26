Clonmel Pride Festival kicks off today

The Clonmel Pride Festival gets underway this afternoon with a host of events planned for the weekend.

Mayor Pat English will officially launch the event at the Main Guard in the town at 3.30 this afternoon.

East Lane on Gladstone Street will be the focal point for activities this evening with Pride Couture which is described as Drag Race Challenge meets Junk Kouture.

Tomorrow opens with a Pride Breakfast at Richmond Mill while the Pride Parade will start from the West Gate at 12.30 and make its way to Market Place where there will be a Fun Day for the afternoon.

A picnic is planned for Dennis Burke Park on Sunday afternoon with the Closing Pride in Gleesons Pub that evening.

Full details of the weekends events can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/TippClonmelCommunityPride/