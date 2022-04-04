Clonmel man saw devastation of war firsthand in Ukraine

A man from Clonmel who travelled to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid said the vastness of the country came with its own challenges.

Andrew Laste from Clonmel and Anthony Broxson from Carrick-on-Suir travelled to Ukraine last month and returned to Ireland last week.

Andrew explained that this war can be seen as a continuation of World War II in some ways, as some of the same issues are at play.

Speaking on Tipp Today, he said that the country is too big for Russia to take over.

“Five or six million people so far, have been forced to flee their homes, their towns, their cities and villages.

“Behind them is only horror and devastation.”

Speaking about the size of Ukraine, he added;

“It’s absolutely massive, the part of Ukraine where I was staying for about 14 or 15 days was Lviv.

“Lviv would normally be quite a cultural city, part of Ukraine, one of their most Western cities, so it would have connections with Europe.

“They’ll never be able to occupy that country, the sheer size of it is just enormous.”

He added that the devastation from the war can be seen everywhere.

“It’s relentless what’s going on. Mariupol is gone, there isn’t even a sign that you could recognise to say that ya this was my home town or my home city, it’s literally decimated.

“There are people under those buildings, whether it’s in parking lots or old style bunkers, and that’s basically where they’re sleeping, where they’re living.”