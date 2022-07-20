Clonmel Life Coach says stop apologising when asking for help

A Clonmel based Life Coach says we should stop apologising when asking for help.

Lorna Butler is a local Life and Career Coach and says that alot of the time people are afraid to seek help out of fear of being seen as incompetent.

She is encouraging people to lean into their vulnerability and drop the mask they may have that everything is okay and nothing phases them.

Lorna told Tipp Today that coaching is a non-judgmental space and people should stop apologizing for wanting to help themselves:

” There’s no need to over explain it, be clear and be precise and give them the information they need in order to help you.”

” Allow it to be an open conversation and don’t apologise to asking for help because you can almost bring that negativity that you are doing something wrong and it’s moving away from asking for help is not wrong it’s actually a sign of strength and courage.”