Clonmel Junction Arts Festival celebrating local community this week

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival kicked off on Friday and so far the events, acts and theatre over the weekend have been a success.

The annual festival celebrates the town of Clonmel and the talented artists who live and work there.

Cliona Maher told Tipp Today that it’s been amazing to see the return of live audiences and that the Superquinn production ‘Everything Must Go!’ has been one of the highlights so far.

She told Fran what the people of Clonmel can expect from the festival this week:

“We’re really celebrating the local this week. We have Amy Hill and James Whelan with their play, ‘The Estate’. We’ve Eve O’Mahony with ‘The Last Witch Bridget Cleary’, which is just a super piece. And then we have more invited people coming, like Michelle Reid, with her play ‘On A House Like A Fire’.

“There’s a lot still to see in the dome. We have a literature day on Saturday where we have local writers doing spoken word pieces based on the hidden histories of the museum. There are some really lovely pieces in that. and then an in-conversation with crime writer, Liz Nugent, on Saturday night. We finish off then with film on Sunday. We’ve got a little bit of everything for everyone.

“We also have, of course, our Bulmers Music Trail.”

The full schedule can be found on their website.