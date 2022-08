Clonmel Athletic Club are holding a fun run and walk this evening in aid of the Tipperary Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The event – in association with Boston Scientific – takes place at Powerstown Park with registration from 6pm onwards.

As well as the walk and run there will also be bouncy castles, music and refreshments.

It’s a fun, non-competitive event with all funds raised going to the local Down Syndrome branch.