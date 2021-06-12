Clonmel Gardaí warn over prevalence of bogus automated phone calls

Local Gardai are warning the public once again to be cautious about divulging personal details over the phone.

Clonmel Garda Station received a number of reports yesterday of bogus phone calls which had an automated voice on the other end of the line.

The voice stated they had the person’s Personal Security Number, that they had been subject to a crime but did not request any personal information.

No information was passed on in any of those reported cases, but Gardaí are advising listeners to beware, and to never give out personal information unless certain of the identity of the caller.