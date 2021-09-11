Clonmel Gardaí appeal to community groups to come on board with crime prevention measures

Gardaí in the Clonmel District are appealing to community groups in the area to come on board with crime prevention measures.

They are being encouraged to avail of an opportunity to be trained in the use of Property Marking which allows owners to uniquely identify and mark their property.

The Community Policing Unit is urging all Neighbourhood Watch, Business Watch Groups and Community Groups in Kilsheelan, Fethard, Mullinahone, Carrick On Suir and Clonmel to get involved in the scheme.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says having property marked makes returning it to its rightful owner easier if it is stolen:

“There is currently an opportunity for these groups to avail of the machine after the training in marking property of those people in their local community.

“We would ask all those community groups that are interested to contact Clonmel Garda Station and speak to Sinead from the Community Policing Unit to organise it.

“The number is 052-6177640 and there’s also an email address of [email protected]”