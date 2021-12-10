Clonmel clubman named as Ireland’s Community Hero for 2021

A 79-year-old Tipperary man has been named Ireland’s Community Hero 2021.

Seamus O’Doherty has volunteered with his local sports club for nearly half a century.

He’s so treasured within Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel that he’s known locally as ‘Mr Hillview’.

He has served as Club President many times and is responsible for the club’s fundraising and is involved with the annual Irish Wheelchair Association dinner and the Ramadan celebration for the local Muslim community.

When the club had to close its doors due to the pandemic, Seamus hosted online bingo, got more comfortable with the internet and became a capable Zoom user.

Commenting on his win, Seamus said; “We do try to place ourselves at the service of the community, and you don’t get financial rewards, but when you meet people in the town and they say that they have enjoyed their day or night out, it’s all worth it. That kind of relationship is invaluable.”

Presented by The Wheel, the Community Hero Award is a lifetime achievement award honouring a volunteer who has made an extraordinary contribution to their community throughout their lifetime.

The award was presented as part of The Wheel’s annual Charity Impact Awards.

This year, 87 people and organisations were nominated for the Awards, and the entries reflect the huge effort charities made this year to support the people and communities they serve, often under very challenging financial circumstances.

Commenting on the announcement of the winners, Deirdre Garvey CEO of The Wheel said: “The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the work of Ireland’s charities and community groups.

“In times of real crisis, these organisations are at the forefront of our national response. But this work often goes unseen or is misunderstood.

“Through these awards, we hope to give some recognition to the staff and volunteers who are active in our communities every day of the year.”

The Charity Impact Awards are supported by Medtronic and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

For more information on the Charity Impact Awards and the winners visit www.charityimpactawards.ie

