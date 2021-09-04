Clonmel boy to be honoured today as a Little Blue Hero

A very special young boy from Clonmel is to don a Garda hat today, as he will be honoured as a Little Blue Hero.

Four-year-old Shane Hearn who is undergoing treatment for leukemia will be honoured at a ceremony with emergency service personnel.

Shane was nominated in January by the staff of the paediatric unit in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

His mother Louise told Tipp FM that he can’t wait for the ceremony.

“He is, he’s pretty excited now. He’s been waiting for this day to come for a while, so we’re delighted that it’s finally happening tomorrow.

“He loves them all (emergency services), like any four-year-old, he likes anything with sirens and even when we went to Crumlin on day one in the ambulance, he loved that.”

Shane will be honoured as a little blue hero at 3pm today (Saturday) with a special ceremony from the Gardaí, ambulance service and fire brigade.