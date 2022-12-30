Clonmel based mental health charity urges families to reach out if concerned

The Chair of Clonmel mental health organisation C-SAW has urged families to reach out if they are concerned about a loved one at this time.

With many people returning home from other parts of the world, country, or college to celebrate with their family at this time, Joe Leahy says some may notice changes in the mental health of those around them.

He told Tipp FM that their services will continue as normal across the festive season and that anyone who needs support is welcome to drop in to their locations in Tipp town or Clonmel.

Joe says that the important thing for a concerned family member to do is start the conversation :

“If they see a problem with somebody at least contact someone else. Some people they have traditional methods of doing like contacting a local GP, contacting a relative or somebody, contact their work colleagues and see how they are getting on at work, some people can owe money and they can be in frightening places some people can just have bad relationship and they are in a bad place but at least contact somebody and get the person talking to somebody that they trust.”