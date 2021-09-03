Clonmel area has highest Covid infection rate outside of Ulster

The Clonmel Local Electoral Area has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Ireland, outside of Ulster.

348 new cases of the virus have been detected in the Clonmel area in the fortnight between August 17th and 30th.

The Clonmel Local Electoral Area has seen its incidence rate of Covid-19 gradually rise in recent weeks.

New weekly figures reveal 348 new cases in the last fortnight, giving it a 14-day rate of 1,431 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s a figure which is only surpassed by border areas in the Ulster counties.

The only other part of Tipperary to record more than 100 cases in the fortnight is Thurles with 142.

By comparison, the Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Area has the lowest Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary, with 49 new cases and 252 per 100,000 people.

Full Tipperary LEA details:

Clonmel: 348 (new cases) / 1431 (cases per 100,000 people)

Thurles: 142 / 732

Newport: 81 / 495

Nenagh: 90 / 421

Cashel-Tipperary: 97 / 354

Cahir: 48 / 326

Roscrea-Templemore: 48 / 289

Carrick-on-Suir: 49 / 252

National: 523 cases per 100,000 people.