Clogheen and Ballyporeen Gardaí will not be redeployed to main stations

Plans to transfer Gardaí from Clogheen and Ballyporeen have been put on hold.

The officers were to be redeployed to Cahir and Cashel with the stations in both villages to have community policing hours.

However, this is not now going ahead with Gardai to remain in Clogheen and Ballyporeen.

Local Councillor Mairín McGrath says some of the experience gained during the pandemic will be put to good use in the Cahir District.

“As I understand it Sgt Ray Moloney and the Community Policing Unit are going to be transferred out to the Ardfinnan station while also working alongside the two Gardaí in Clogheen and Ballyporeen and the wider area to continue on some of the community policing initiatives and models that they began during the Covid crisis.”

Councillor McGrath says the issue remains of Garda resources.

“The reason behind this being done in the first place was because the two Gardaí in Clogheen and Ballyporeen were being pulled into the wider Cahir and Cashel districts. However, with the help of the Community Policing Unit I think we’re going to see a greater presence of Gardaí on the ground from Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Ballyporeen into Newcastle and across the whole District.”