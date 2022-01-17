Cllr says Cahir tourists disadvantaged by lack of Electric Vehicle charging

A lack of electric vehicle charging points will put places like Cahir at a disadvantage for tourists.

This was the view of Independent Councillor Andy Moloney who is calling on Tipperary County Council to provide more charging points to meet upcoming demand.

Over the next eight years, there are expected to be one million electric cars on the roads, but Councillor Moloney feels we don’t have the infrastructure to meet that demand.

There are currently 55 charging points at 25 locations across the county, some operated by commercial providers and some by the council.

He told Tipp FM that these are essential to bringing tourists into the South Tipp town.

“Tourists are going to be determining their journeys based on the availability of a charging point and we’re going to be at an economic disadvantage if we’re not going to be ready for the surge.

“The council told me exactly where the charging points were in the county, but I was more concerned as to where the charging points weren’t, because the crossroads of Munster is Cahir and there’s no availability of electric charging points for the tourism market and for the hire fleet market.

“We are going to be at a serious disadvantage if we don’t get a move on and get those charging points, a minimum of two to start with.”