Cllr Moloney: Cahir needs a new link road

Cahir needs a new road, according to a local Cllr.

Independent Andy Moloney says a new link-road should be created between Church Street and the Clonmel Road.

He says the success in building up the town means that it will be needed to cater for extra traffic in the next few years.

“I can see in 10, maybe 15 years time that the way the town is growing that we are going to need some sort of connectivity between Church street and the Clonmel road.

“The council have suggested that there is a link road already up the Coláiste but the Coláiste junction is very busy at the moment with school goers and all that.

“So what I’m suggesting is that in the new development they keep their eye on the ball with the old Co-Op site that if it does go up for sale or if any development happens on that site that we would include, as part of the condition, a link road between Church street and the Clonmel road.”