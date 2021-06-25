Cllr Mark Fitzgerald vows to seek extra support for mental health services

The new Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District hopes to encourage a greater focus on mental health services during his term in charge.

Cloneen-based Fine Gael councillor Mark Fitzgerald has taken over the role from Kevin O’Meara for the year ahead.

Mark wants to see progress with road works, including the N76 in Grangemockler, during his term, as well as more mental health awareness emerging from the pandemic.

“I asked my colleagues in the District and they all agreed to put pen to paper and write a letter to the Taoiseach, the Health Minister and Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler looking for more funding and support for mental health as we exit this pandemic because God knows there are people out there who are seriously struggling.”

“I know from my own point of view when my own cousin took his life in 2016 that I was able to avail of bereavement and trauma counselling which was of massive benefit to me that I was able to talk to someone.”