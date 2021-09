A village in Tipperary is set to get a boost from the latest round of CLÁR funding worth €810,000.

Clonakenny village will receive €36,810 to provide a community garden, poly tunnel, flowers, bird feeder and insect hotel.

This year’s programme was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

It’s part of the Government five year rural development strategy, Our Rural Future.