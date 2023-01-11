Civic Reception tonight for Franciscan Friars of Clonmel

A Civic Reception is being held tonight for the Franciscan Friars of Clonmel.

Last Friday the Order officially withdrew from the area after more than 750 years in the town.

A statement issued by the Franciscans said they have received a number of inquiries and suggestions about the future use of the building, stating that the property is not being sold.

In recognition of their contribution to the people of Clonmel Mayor Pat English, and the Members of Clonmel Borough District are tonight hosting the farewell celebration in the Town Hall.