Christmas Lottery winners in Tipperary

There were big wins for two lucky Tipperary players in the latest Lotto Euro Millions draw.

They each won €50,000 in the 12 Draws of Christmas promotion.

One lucky punter bought their ticket in Londis in Old Bridge in Clonmel while the second winning ticket was purchased in Fitzpatrick’s Newsagent in Templemore.

There were 8 other Irish winners each picking up €50,000 – 4 from Dublin, with one each from Galway, Louth, Donegal and Kilkenny.

This was the third of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s Christmas promotion.