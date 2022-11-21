A Christmas event with a difference this year as a Drag Brunch comes to Tipperary.

The Talbot Hotel in Clonmel is hosting the afternoon of events on December 18th with special guests Drag Stars Tina D Parton and Kenny Todgers.

There will be prosecco, bingo and a full comedy show.

Tina D a former Seanós dancer said after two traumatic incidents of sexual assault while in America she is now back entertaining and doing what she loves.

She told Tipp Today this event is not to be missed:

The doors open at 2 o clock you are welcomed with a glass of prosecco

3 o clock we start with our Christmas bingo featuring Kenny Togers as Santa Claus and the Irish dolly here as Mrs Claus.

I will pretend to be angelic for one day

Christmas themed bingo for the first hour with the bingo itself so then a break where hot food will be served then after the break a full cabaret show featuring the Dream Girls a renowned group from Waterford and Kenny and I