Charity collection box stolen from Clonmel coffee shop

A Clonmel business is appealing for help in tracking down a person who stole a charity box from their counter this week.

The box was taken from ReLeaf coffee shop on Clonmel’s O’Connell Street

The money in the collection box was to be donated to Focus Ireland’s Shine A Light campaign with a sleep-out planned for tomorrow night.

Speaking on Tipp Today Mark Jenkins from ReLeaf said customers had been very generous in their donations.

“We were collecting for the Shine-A-Light sleep-out which is happening on Friday night for the Focus Ireland group.

“We’ve had a collection box on the counter collecting money for the cause – there’s been notes and coins inside in the tub and someone came into the shop and actually took it from us.

“It had the Sleep Out written on it and had our sponsorship card beside it – people were sponsoring on the card as well as putting in their change.”