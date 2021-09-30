Chamber of Commerce say on-street drinking is an issue in Tipp town

Calls for a review of bye-laws relating to anti-social behaviour in Tipperary Town are being backed by a local business group.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan brought a motion forward at this week’s Municipal District meeting which would see street drinking and begging banned in the town.

She said that while they are trying to revive the town centre, unregulated street drinking is having a detrimental effect on their efforts.

Chairman of Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Joe Hayes says local businesses are suffering as a result.

“I’m getting phone calls and people contacting me about the situation in town.

“People with businesses on the Main Street who are finding it very difficult at times to handle the situations that are put literally at their front door.”

Joe Hayes says Gardaí’s hands are tied when it comes to dealing with on street drinking in Tipp Town.

“The Guards can only do whatever the laws permit them to do. Bye-laws seemingly need to be changed to come into line with other towns and cities around the country.

“You have this outdoor dining now and you make the point what’s the difference in a person sitting on the side of the street or outside a pub drinking – well that situation is regulated.”