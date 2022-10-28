Cervical check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has passed away.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides.

Gillian O’Mahony, Solicitor for Lynsey Bennett has issued the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.

Lynsey was a very special person.

Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”