Census enumerators sought in Premier County

The hunt is on to recruit over 170 enumerators in Tipperary for Census 2022.

They’re needed to work for 10 weeks next year delivering and collecting forms from around 59,000 households in the Premier County.

Enumerators can earn €3,200 working part time, visiting around 400 homes each.

The Census will be held on April 3rd next year, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Head of Census administration, Eileen Murphy, explains what type of people they need.

“They’ll need to be organised and self-motivated to get out there and deliver all those forms and collect them again.

“Other than that – if you’re a student that has a few hours, if you’re recently retired or if you’re think of getting back into the workforce.”