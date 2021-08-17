Caution urged at bridge in Fethard with section missing

A Tipperary councillor is urging people to be careful in Fethard, after the bridge was struck and a section is now missing.

An incident was reported to Gardaí after a car struck the bridge, which has now been secured by Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald told Tipp FM he is asking people to be careful and possibly avoid the area if they need to.

“Just asking people to exercise a bit of caution, there was an incident in the early hours of this morning or last night, when a section of the Clashawley bridge was damaged and a section of the wall, about 2 metres wide is missing.

“The council have now secured it and made it safe, but I’d urge people to be extra cautious when walking that section of footpath this evening and if they can at all, especially if they’re walking with young children, maybe use the footpath on the opposite side of the bridge, just to be extra safe.”