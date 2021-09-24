Cashel sunflower farm raises thousands for charity

The sunflower farm, which was open in Cashel for two weeks in August has raised more than €37,000 for two charities.

The Laffan family planted three acres of sunflowers at Kingstown farm, and invited the public to take pictures, take home some flowers and make a donation.

The full amount of €37,899.50 was split between the Irish Cancer Society and National Orthopaedic Hospital, Cappagh with each charity getting almost €19,000.

Niall Laffan, whose family ran the farm, told Tipp FM that they were thrilled and shocked with the amount of money raised and he thanked everyone who contributed.

“We didn’t think we’d get anyway close to it now, there’s no doubt about it, it exceeded everyone’s expectations – both my own and my family’s as well.

“At the very start, we thought it would be good to get to €5,000 and then as time went on.

“There’s no doubt about it, once things got to five and ten, we were overwhelmed with the support and didn’t think would come anywhere close to what it did in the finish.

“It was a great end result and it got great backing from the community.”

They also thanked the Cross family, who kindly allowed them to use their field for parking when the weather got wetter.

There are no plans at the moment for another sunflower farm next year, but Niall said it’s not something they would rule out, as it went so well and they’ll revisit the idea next year.

To keep up to date with the farm’s plans for the Spring, follow them on Facebook on Kingstown Flowers and Kingstown Sunflower Field on Instagram.