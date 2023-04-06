Cashel set for some positive housing developments over the coming months

It was confirmed at the most recent meeting of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel MD that nine social housing units are to be delivered at Aengus Court by this November.

Councillor Declan Burgess says he has been keeping the developments at Aengus Court on the agenda since his election.

Installation works for a roundabout in the area at the green junction are also planned to commence this summer, which will also act as a traffic calming measure.

The Fine Gael councillor says he hopes to see people living in the houses by Christmas.

“Obviously, it’s a small number of houses. But those homes will go a long way to nine individual families and single people looking for social housing in the town. I think they’re top-class developments; the contractors have been on-site, and they’re doing great work. I’m looking forward to seeing the homes being lived in, but also the overall development being finished. We’re looking at completion in November of this year, so that means that hopefully, and this is something I’ll be pushing for, that those homes are occupied by Christmas.”

News of the purchase of a house in Cashel allocated for disabled housing units had been completed by Tipperary County Council was also heard at the meeting.

Knock Saint Lower House, situated just outside the town, will now undergo work over the coming months to bring it up to standard.

Cllr. Burgess told Tipp FM what the council and Belmont Park Housing Association’s plans are for the house.

“Belmont Park Housing Association, along with the council, will be putting four tenants here that will be supported for independent living, which is important for disabled individuals who are looking for that next step in their lives. Tenants will hopefully be situated here in a number of months following the work. It’s going to be a really good addition, locally. We are thrilled with it. The Belmont Park Housing Association and Tipperary County Council have done a lot of work and a lot of collaboration in bringing this project to this stage. Thankfully, it’s been purchased, and we will see progress on it.”