Cashel Lions to hit new heights in fundraising venture

Three members of the Cashel Lions club will be climbing the ten highest peaks of the Galtee Mountains in one day this weekend.

On Saturday, Willie Fahey, DJ Horan, and Eddie Morrissey will be taking on the challenge in an effort to raise funds for the Cashel Lions Club.

Four of the ten peaks are over 800 metres above sea-level, with the total climb totalling around 25 kilometres for the day.

Eddie Morrissey, president of the Cashel Lions Club, explains what the money raised will be used for.

“We obviously are a community services organisation and we run various different projects during the year plus we run a number of 3rd level bursaries for students who are going to college for the first time. We have a senior citizens party, we run a senior citizens holiday. Last Christmas we prepared hampers for the Cashel Residential Older Persons Centre in Our Lady’s, Christmas food vouchers, Christmas Day dinners.

“All the money raised is used locally in Cashel more or less.”