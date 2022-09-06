Cashel Library to host book launch

An award-winning author will celebrate the release of her book at Cashel Library this evening.

Margaret Grant’s new book, Three Eleven, will launch in Ireland at the library at 7pm.

The new release, which was inspired by the authors’ time living in Japan, was awarded the Premio Emotion by the City of Cattolica’s Pegasus Literary Prize.

The book launch will be a full circle moment for Margaret as she often visited Cashel Library as a child and her mother worked with the Tipperary County Council Library Service.