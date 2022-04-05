Cashel library celebrates 20th Birthday at Friar Street

Cashel Library celebrates its 20th Birthday at Friar Street today.

This day is to mark the move from the old premises on The Green to their new, modern building.

The community have been a huge part of the library over the years and this is a way for staff at the library to bring people together.

This there was a coffee morning to start and this evening Award winning Tenor Patrick Hyland is performing from 7.30pm, and there are still some spaces available for that.

Gemma Larkin is the manager of the library and says it’s so central within the community that it’s important to acknowledge the day:

“More than every it’s important to mark this because we were closed for so much over the last couple of years and we weren’t able to run any events. And we really missed it so much and because the library here a central part in the community in Cashel and it’s so well used. We really missed it during Covid and it’s our 20th birthday so today we’re having a couple of events to mark it.”