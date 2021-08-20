Cashel to keep its Dublin and Cork bus connectivity

The connection between Cork, Dublin and Tipp will be maintained with the announcement of a Public Service Obligation route.

Back in January, Bus Eireann rowed back on their plans to axe the expressway bus service to Cork and Dublin that went through Cahir and Cashel, following public outcry.

Following on from many representations, Bus Eireann carried out an assessment of the route and found that the link between Cork, Dublin and Tipperary needed to be supported.

The new Public Service Obligation route will offer four services a day, serving Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cahir and Cashel.

Local Councillor Declan Burgess said this route is badly needed and frequently used by many.

“Given Cashel’s tourism potential and the work we were doing here on the ground, this route was instrumental.

“It was instrumental to older people getting to appointments, it was instrumental to young people getting to college and we weren’t taking the previous decision – it wasn’t acceptable and we’ve put in an awful lot of work into trying to get this route saved.”

The current Expressway X8 route will stop on September 4th, with the new PSO route taking over the day after on the 5th.