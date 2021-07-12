Cashel doctor and former TD Seán McCarthy dies at the age of 84

Cashel-based medical doctor and former Tipperary South TD Seán McCarthy has passed away at the age of 84.

The Fianna Fáil politician, whose political career spanned five decades, lost his battle with cancer this morning.

He was a Tipperary South TD between 1981 and 1989, which included a stint as Minister of State in the Department of Industry and Commerce.

Current Cashel-based Fianna Fáil councillor Roger Kennedy worked with Seán on the council between 2004 and 2014:

“He was an iconic figure in Cashel, a brilliant medical doctor who got gold medals in medicine and surgery in his day. The number of people he helped is unbelievable, all through his career up to recent times.

“In 1979, he decided to contest the South Tipperary County Council election on the hospital issue, which was a very live issue in Cashel at the time. He succeeded in getting elected to the Council, where he remained a County Councillor from ’79 until 2014.”

“He’s a sad loss to the family, the community and the Fianna Fáil family as well. He was known far and wide throughout the country. An exceptional man.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said, “I am very saddened to hear of Seán’s passing. He was a truly outstanding public representative who cared so much for the people of Cashel and South Tipperary. He cared for people in his community both through his work as a medical practitioner and as a politician and represented them with great dedication and skill.

“Seán was also Chairman of our Party’s constituency organisation in Tipperary, a role he brought great energy and determination to. He was also an avid sportsman. I acknowledge and pay tribute to his very distinguished service to his community, county and country along with his Party.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to his family, his children Eoin, Catherine, John, Aidan, and Marie and his friends at this sad time.”

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has also said he has lost a “great and trusted friend”:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Sean McCarthy.

“A man of great character with a bright and sharp mind, outstanding intellect and an astute and perceptive mind, Sean filled many roles throughout his life.

“First and foremost he was a great family man who always put those he loved most first in his life. Predeceased in 2018 by his wife Mary-Jo, a light went out in Sean’s world when she passed away.

“He was a renowned and eminent medical professional and he viewed this role as a vocation rather than a career.”